Monjasa Makes Series of Biofuel Sales to Norwegian Cruise Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company recently supplied B20-HSFO to the Norwegian Jade in Cartagena. Image Credit: NCLH

Global bunker supplier Monjasa has conducted a series of biofuel bunker supplies with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Monjasa recently supplied B20-HSFO biofuel blend to Norwegian Jade in Colombia's Cartagena, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The B20-HSFO was made up of 20% fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) and 80% HSFO.

Norwegian Cruise Line aims to ramp up biofuel use through strategic partnership.

"By integrating biofuels, NCLH is not only reducing their carbon footprint but also setting a benchmark for the cruise industry in environmental stewardship," Lory Urdaneta, director fuel strategy & sourcing at NCLH, said.

Monjasa established a Colombian biofuel bunker supply chain in 2023 with local partners.

According to its website, the firm has a monthly capacity to supply 5,000-7,000 mt of biofuel blends in Colombia, primarily B20 and B30.

"By increasing our capacity and introducing more diverse fuel grades, we are committed to meeting our customers' demand for decarbonisation," Camilo Angulo Ferrand, trading director Americas at Monjasa, said.