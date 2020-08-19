FOBAS Reports Stability Problems With Rotterdam Low-Sulfur Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel quality problems may be emerging in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) has warned of several recent instances of low-sulfur bunker fuels being sold at Rotterdam with total sediment potential (TSP) above the required maximum.

The organisation has tested a number of very low sulfur fuel oil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil samples from the Dutch port in the past week with TSP of 0.16-0.43% m/m, it said in an emailed note Wednesday, compared with the 0.10% m/m specification limit.

The fuels were from different suppliers and barges, the company said.

"Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems," FOBAS said.

"Furthermore, the attempted use of such fuels can result in highly compromised combustion leading to engine and turbocharger damage."

The organisation made a similar warning about fuels being sold in Singapore last week.