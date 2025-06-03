First Fully Electric Tug Delivered for Latin America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tugboat is currently en route to Chile, where it will be deployed. Image Credit: Sanmar Shipyards

Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a fully electric tugboat to SAAM Towage, marking the first electric tug to operate in Latin America.

The tugboat was loaded onto a transport vessel in Tuzla and shipped to Chile's Puerto Montt last week, Sanmar Shipyards said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This is the third electric tugboat the shipyard has delivered to SAAM Towage, with two others currently operating in Canada.

"With a battery capacity of 3,616 kWh, it delivers more than 70 tonnes of bollard pull and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 knots. It has accommodation for a crew of up to seven," Sanmar Shipyards said.

Several maritime service companies, including Svitzer, are adopting electric-powered tugboats to reduce emissions from towage operations.