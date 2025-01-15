Svitzer Orders Another Battery-Powered Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery-powered tugboat will be used for towage services in the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden. Image Credit: Svitzer

Maritime services firm Svitzer has placed an order for a battery-powered tugboat from Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyard, with delivery slated for later this year.

The 1,818-kWh battery capacity tugboat will be used for towage services in the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden, Svitzer said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Designed by naval architect Robert Allan, the tugboat will operate exclusively on electric power.

“It also has two generators for backup, extended endurance, and firefighting operations.”

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview that biofuels and battery power will play key roles in decarbonising its tug fleet.