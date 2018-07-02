CMA CGM Extends Bunker Surcharges

Cost of moving freight increasing (file image/pixabay)

French boxship operator CMA CGM is to continue its bunker surcharges charged to all cargo on all worldwide trades which were first imposed on May 25.

"Because bunker prices have remained high, the CMA CGM Group has decided to maintain these measures," the company posted on its website over the weekend.

The notion of bunker surcharges has not sat well with shipper companies, which organise the movement of cargo.

The European Shippers Council has called for a meeting with container lines to discuss the matter, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports. The council has also taken the bunker surcharge issue up with the European Union.