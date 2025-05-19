Malaysian Authority Detains Boxship for Alleged Unauthorised Docking

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Liberian-flagged container vessel has been arrested for docking without permission. File Image / Pixabay

Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Sunday detained a Liberia-flagged container ship for docking without permission in the country's waters.

The vessel was apprehended at approximately 13:20 local time on 16 May, around 22.5 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan, the MMEA said in a social media post on Sunday.

The arrest followed a tip-off from the Area Control Centre of Swasla Klang, which had been monitoring the vessel's suspicious position since earlier in the day.

According to local media reports, the vessel's captain failed to provide relevant documents for permission to anchor in Malaysian waters.

Authorities have taken the captain and the vessel's second engineer into custody for further investigation.

They have not shared further details about the vessel.