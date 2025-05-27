Sekavin Group Hires Former Vitol Bunkers Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chris Young has recently joined the company as management consultant. Image Credit: Chris Young / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin Group has hired a former manager at Vitol Bunkers as a consultant.

Chris Young has recently joined the company as management consultant, a Sekavin representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Young was previously global account manager for Vitol Bunkers before stepping down from his role at the firm in late 2023.

"Chris has been serving the bunker community for 40 years from his various roles at Texaco, BP and Vitol," the company representative said.

"Chris Young will be assisting Sekavin as management consultant and providing his guidance on various projects."

Sekavin was founded in the 1970s as a physical supplier in Greece. The firm now continues to offer physical supply in Greece and Turkey, as well as trading bunkers worldwide, and sold about 2 million mt of marine fuels in 2024.