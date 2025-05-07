EU Launches €8 Million Funding for Zero-Emission Maritime Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EU is calling for proposals with €8 million in funding for zero-emission maritime projects. File Image / Pixabay

The EU has announced a new funding opportunity through the Maritime Low Emission Network (MarLEN), offering up to €8 million for projects focused on zero-emission waterborne transport technologies.

This initiative, part of the Horizon Europe programme, invites organisations from participating countries to apply.

These include Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Türkiye and the UK, the European Commission said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The funding call is aligned with the EU's Zero-Emission Waterborne Transport (ZEWT) partnership and targets advances in sustainable marine fuels, electrification, energy efficiency, vessel design and retrofitting, digitalisation and port infrastructure.

Organisations from outside the participating countries may still join consortia, provided they secure national funding and receive consortium approval.

Projects can run for up to 36 months, with the application deadline set for 30 September 2025.

The EU hopes the initiative will accelerate the deployment of clean maritime technologies and play a key role in achieving its climate and transport decarbonisation goals.