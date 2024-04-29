BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies at End of Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices saw little change overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices almost erasing their decline for the week as a whole.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $664/mt on Friday, paring the decline since the previous week to $1/mt. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $1/mt to $548/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $855/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.49/bl to $89.50/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices declined by $0.50/mt to $649/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1.50/mt to $603.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $649/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $626.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.87/bl from the previous session's close at $88.63/bl as of 7:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.55/mt fall in bunker prices.