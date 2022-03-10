Hapag-Lloyd Sees 2.1% Gain in Bunker Consumption in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's largest bunker buyers. File Image / Pxiabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd saw a 2.1% increase in its bunker consumption last year as its fleet grew.

The firm consumed a total of 4.2 million mt of bunkers in 2021, up from 4.11 million mt in 2020, it said in its annual report, published on Thursday.

The total broke down to 349,278 mt of HSFO, 3.8 million mt of MDO and VLSFO and 2,551 mt of LNG, compared with 247,933 mt, 3.9 million mt and zero respectively the previous year.

Separately, the company said it had bunkered a total of 18,500 mt of biofuels at Rotterdam in 2021 in tests of the alternative fuel.

Hapag-Lloyd paid an average of $475/mt for its bunkers in 2021, up by 25.3% from the $379/mt paid on average in 2020. AP Moller-Maersk's average bunker cost gained 40% over the same period to $484/mt.

The company expects further increases in the bunker price this year.

Hapag-Lloyd's bunker consumption per container carried was little changed on the year at 0.35 mt/TEU. This figure has been cut by about 42% since 2009.