Delta Energy Sets Out Bunker Volumes Ahead of Coffee Holding Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Delta Corp announced last year that it would be merging with US-based Coffee Holding. File Image / Pixabay

Delta Corp, the parent company of bunker supplier Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading, has set out information on its presence in the marine fuels market ahead of its merger with US-based Coffee Holding.

The firm delivered 249,000 mt of marine fuel in 2022, in a total of 1,780 transactions, Delta said in an investor presentation prepared as part of the merger. Delta Energy operates two leased barges in the ARA market and one in the UK, and has a total of 11 offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Delta Corp announced last year that it would be merging with US-based Coffee Holding, and is in the process of securing shareholder approval and a NASDAQ listing for the combined company.

Coffee Holding has its annual meeting of shareholders on October 27, but will not be arranging a vote on the merger at that meeting, it said in an SEC filing last week.