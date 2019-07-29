Deadlock Over Disputed Petrobras Bunkering Resolved

Bunkering took place after a court order. File Image / Pixabay

A dispute over the bunkering of two Iranian bulk carriers that for weeks have been stuck in the Brazilian port of Paranagua has finally been resolved.

Fuel was reported to have been delivered to Bavand and Portos over the weekend allowing them to leave the port, according to local media reports.

Petrobras said it did not want to supply the vessels for fear it would be in violation of US sanctions against Iran.

"If Petrobras were to supply these vessels, it would be subject to the risk of being included in the same list, which could cause serious damages to the company," it had said in an earlier statement.

The deadlock was broken after a court ordered the supplier to deliver the fuel.