FincoEnergies Adopts Ofiniti's e-BDN for Biofuel Deliveries in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tue Nielsen, CEO of Ofiniti. Image Credit: Ofiniti

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies has rolled out electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDNs) across its marine biofuel operations in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, in partnership with maritime tech firm Ofiniti and Dutch barge operator VT Group.

The move marks a significant step in digitising the firm’s marine fuel supply chain, Ofiniti said in an email statement.

Using Ofiniti’s FuelBoss platform, FincoEnergies aims to improve transparency, efficiency and data sharing during fuel deliveries.

The system allows for real-time coordination, automated documentation, and enhanced traceability, critical as demand for sustainable marine fuels rises.

“Schedules are becoming increasingly tighter as demand for sustainable biofuels grows, Leon Arets, Trading & Operations Director at FincoEnergies, said.

“This digital leap allows us to not only scale efficiently, but also deliver greater transparency and operational excellence to our clients.”

Ofiniti’s FuelBoss platform, already used in LNG bunkering, is now seeing its first large-scale biofuel deployment.

“Our work with LNG suppliers laid the groundwork, Oliver Brix Sparsø, Global Director of Sales at Ofiniti, said.

“But this collaboration with FincoEnergies and VT Group marks the first large-scale commitment to digital delivery workflows for biofuels.

"It’s a turning point for the region," Sparsø noted.