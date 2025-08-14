Everllence Partners with Meyer Re for Shipping Methanol Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The conversion package for the 51/60R-DF-M on the Everllence test bench in Augsburg. Image Credit: Everllence / Stefan Hobmaier

Engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly Man Energy Solutions) has partnered with ship after-sales service provider Meyer Re to advance methanol retrofit solutions for the shipping sector.

The deal will focus on retrofitting Everllence's four-stroke engines and vessels to run on methanol, Everllence said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Through this partnership, they aim to create a roadmap for methanol adoption, covering vessel modifications, fuelling infrastructure and industry safety standards.

With our methanol retrofit packages, we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type," Bernd Siebert, head of retrofit & upgrade at Everllence, said.

"Together with MEYER RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system."