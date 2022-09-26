ABB to Work With MAN on Dual-Fuelled LNG Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding at the SMM industry event in Hamburg earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Technology company ABB is set to work with engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions to develop dual-fuelled electric propulsion systems for LNG carriers.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding at the SMM industry event in Hamburg earlier this month, ABB said in an emailed statement on Monday. The companies will seek to develop a propulsion system capable of running on conventional bunkers, biofuels or LNG, as well as incorporating electric power functionality.

Beyond working together on this concept, the two companies have also agreed to sharing more technical data and discussing interfaces and system integration.

"Progressive regulations on emissions have called for continuous innovation in marine propulsion," Rune Lysebo, head of global sales at ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"To be truly future-proof, ships that are being built today need to be able to rely on flexibility in energy sourcing.

"The new power and propulsion system will be optimized for efficiency and compliance, and have the flexibility needed to achieve best performance."