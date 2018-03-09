Industry Partners Look to Boost Adoption of Marine Battery Power

Energy storage system onboard a passenger ferry. Image Credit: DNV GL

DNV GL has launched a new Joint Development Project (JDP) it hopes will advance the understanding of the use of lithium-ion batteries in the shipping industry.

The initiative features more than a dozen partners including flag states, research institutions, battery and propulsion suppliers, ship owners, operators, and yards.

"Including batteries in ships, whether as a hybrid or fully electric system, offers the industry the opportunity to improve fuel economy, reliability and operational costs," says Geir Dugstad, Director of Ship Classification and Technical Director in DNV GL – Maritime.

"For this technology to fully take hold, however, knowledge and requirements must be in place to ensure that we have products and a safety regime that address the concerns of all stakeholders while also creating the conditions for this technology to take off in the market."

While the reality of battery-powered ULCCs is still be some way into the future, ferry firms are among an increasing number of companies operating smaller vessels that are swapping traditional oil-based bunkers for battery power.

The use of battery power is also tipped as being able to play an important role in reducing at-berth emissions.

The full list of partners in the JDP is as follows: