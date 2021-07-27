MAN Energy Solutions to Supply Maersk's First Methanol-Fuelled Ship Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Other shipowners may now start to look more closely at ordering methanol-fuelled engines. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engineering firm MAN Energy Solutions is set to supply Maersk with a methanol-fuelled engine for its first zero-carbon ship.

The company will supply a MAN B&W 6G50ME-LGIM engine for the ship -- a 2,100 TEU feeder vessel due to enter service in mid-2023, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Maersk's announcement that it would be taking on green methanol as its fuel choice for its first carbon-neutral ship has significantly boosted interest in methanol bunkering.

"Maersk is displaying great leadership in adopting renewable methanol as part of its decarbonisation strategy – and well ahead of its initial 2030-ambition," Bjarne Foldager, senior vice president at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.

"For our part, we are designing dual-fuel technology that meets the growing customer demand for sustainable shipping chains and, here, our ME-LGIM engine plays an important role.

"It's particularly pleasing to see it make its debut within the important container segment."