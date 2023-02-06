Turkey's Iskenderun Port hit by Earthquake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earthquake: southern Turkey, northern Syria affected. File Image / Pixabay.

The Turkish Mediterranean port of Iskenderun has been damaged from the earthquake that struck the south of the country overnight.

Operations continue at other Turkish ports, according to a Turkish Maritime Authority tweet.

The quake was centred on the province of Kahramanmaras and shook southern Turkey and northern Syria, according to Reuters. It measured a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, the report added.

Maritime news provider Tradewinds citing Turkey's ministry of transport said that the docks had collapsed at Iskenderun.

State energy company Botas has said that it has not detected any damage to oil pipelines in the region, according to the report.