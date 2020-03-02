COVID-19 Outbreak Sees TPM Container Conference Cancelled

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conferences throughout 2020 may need to be called off if the virus continues to spread. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The annual Transpacific Maritime (TPM) conference, one of the largest events in the container shipping industry's calendar, has been cancelled on concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"This decision was made following recent guidance from health officials and in light of the rapid growth in global cases of COVID-19, in particular in the Western United States over the past 24 hours, as well as increasing travel restrictions and other circumstances," organiser IHS Markit said in a statement on its website Saturday.

The conference was due to be held this week in Long Beach, California.

Events throughout 2020 may need to be postponed or cancelled if the virus continues to spread, and event organisers will currently be weighing up whether to do so early in order to minimise losses.