Maersk Expands Fleet with New Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new dual-fuel boxship will operate on the Asia-Europe route. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller Maersk has taken delivery of the Axel Mærsk, expanding its fleet of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels.

This delivery marks the completion of the world's first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels, Maersk said in a social media post on Tuesday.

With 16,200 TEU capacity, Axel Mærsk joining the fleet, Maersk now operates 13 container vessels capable of running on both methanol and conventional marine fuels - including one ship retrofitted for methanol propulsion.

"From Laura Mærsk to Axel Mærsk, each dual-fuel vessel marks a bold step toward a net-zero future," Maersk said.

The vessel was delivered by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and will operate on the Asia-Europe route.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that Maersk plans to operate at least 19 dual-fuel methanol vessels by the end of this year.