Australia Launches Russia-Related Sanctions Against 60 Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Image Credit: Australian Foreign Ministry

Australia's government has imposed sanctions on 60 ships with alleged links to Russia's shadow fleet.

The move is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on a government website last week.

"Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and sustain its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Wong said in the statement.

"Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods.

"These sanctions reinforce Australia's consistent commitment to ensuring Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion of Ukraine, face consequences."

A full list of the sanctioned vessels is available here.