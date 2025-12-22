Fratelli Cosulich Group Acquires Majority Stake in NAVIMETEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company plans to use the acquisition to strengthen its digital portfolio. File Image / Pixabay

Fratelli Cosulich Group has taken a majority stake in maritime weather and oceanographic services firm NAVIMETEO.

Fratelli Cosulich Group unit GeneSYS Informatica has acquired a 51% stake in Chiavari-based NAVIMETEO, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The company plans to use the acquisition to strengthen its digital portfolio and expand strategic synergies between technological innovation and maritime expertise, it said.

"Navimeteo's true asset—and its greatest strength—lies in its people: professionals who dedicate themselves every day to the meteorological safety of navigation, operating 24/7 across the Mediterranean and the world's oceans," Gianfranco Meggiorin, founder and managing director of NAVIMETEO, said in the statement.

"Experience and technology merge in a reality that represents international excellence, capable of earning the trust of some of the most important players in the maritime industry."