Shipbroker SSY Hires Global Head of Research

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adland was previously professor of shipping economics at the Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen. File Image / Pixabay

Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young has hired a new global head of research.

Roar Adland is set to joint the firm as global head of research in May, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

Adland was previously professor of shipping economics at the Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen from 2012 to the present, and had earlier worked as a freight derivatives portfolio manager at Clarksons Platou.

"It's no secret that shipping and ship broking has entered a very dynamic phase with expert research playing a pivotal role in navigating through this period of transition," Stanko Jekov, managing partner of SSY, said in the statement.

"I'm confident that with Roar leading the team, we will be able to provide even greater levels of research and analysis to our global client base which will enable them to make better and more informed commercial decisions."