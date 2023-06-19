Teekay Tankers Orders Yara FuelOpt Systems for 25 Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system saves 3-5% in fuel consumption and emissions by optimising fuel efficiency. Image Credit: Yara Marine

Shipping company Teekay Tankers has ordered FuelOpt propulsion optimisation systems from Yara Marine for 25 more of its vessels.

The company already has the system installed on four of its tankers, Yara said in an emailed statement on Monday. The additional 25 orders were made in the first and second quarters of this year.

The system saves 3-5% in fuel consumption and emissions by optimising fuel efficiency.

"Energy saving is a non-negotiable priority for Teekay, as we remain committed to reducing emissions and streamlining operations across our fleet," Soumendu Das Roy, technical director at Teekay Tankers, said in the statement.

"FuelOpt has demonstrated tangible savings on our pilot vessels in 2022, which we hope to replicate further in the fleet.

"We look forward to continue working with Yara Marine Technologies on our journey towards greener shipping."