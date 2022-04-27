Eco Marine Power Releases Zero-Emissions Handymax Bulker Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design also incorporates an air lubrication system, electric propulsion and fuel cells. Image Credit: Eco Marine Power

Japanese technology company Eco Marine Power has revealed the design for a dry bulk carrier with net zero emissions.

The Aquarius Eco Handymax II design includes sail-assisted propulsion and a solar power system, Eco Marine Power said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The design also incorporates an air lubrication system, electric propulsion and fuel cells.

Some of the technologies from the design will be installed for evaluation purposes on a Handymax bulker currently in service later this year.

"The Aquarius Eco Handymax is the result of years of research & development including shore-based and ship-based trials," Greg Atkinson, president of Eco Marine Power, said in the statement.

"The design focus is not on any one solution or technology however, but rather how various alternative power sources and energy saving devices can work together to achieve the zero emissions operation of a large ship."