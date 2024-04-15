BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices were little changed overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $672/mt on Friday, reversing the previous day's loss of the same size. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $896/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.71/bl to $90.45/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices declined by $4.50/mt to $646/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $6/mt to $618/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $649/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2/mt to $649/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $90.02/bl as of 7:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt fall in bunker prices.