BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Holds Steady at One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were little changed at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO holding steady at the highest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $582/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since November 26 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $766.50/mt.

Trading in ICE Brent crude futures was closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $565/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $524.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $554.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $560/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $74.97/bl as of 9:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise in bunker prices.