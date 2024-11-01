Oceanwings Wins DNV Approval for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV has awarded approval in principle to the OceanWings windsail. Image Credit: OceanWings

Classification society DNV has granted its preliminary approval to a wind-assisted propulsion system from maritime technology firm OceanWings.

DNV has awarded approval in principle to the OceanWings windsail, the wind-assisted propulsion firm said in a statement on its website this week.

The approval will allow OceanWings to move a step closer to full-scale commercialisation of the system, the company said.

"Receiving the AIP from DNV is a testament to our team's dedication to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future for shipping," Christophe Paillusseau, vice president for sales and marketing at OceanWings, said in the statement.

"With the increasing focus on decarbonization, our solution offers a practical and cost-effective pathway for shipowners to meet stricter environmental regulations."

The shipping industry is showing growing interest in wind-assisted propulsion as a means of delivering modest cuts to fuel consumption and emissions without needing to order new ships capable of running on ammonia, methanol or bio-LNG.