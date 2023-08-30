Propeller Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hired joined the company's UK operation earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels has hired a new bunker trader in the UK.

Jack Gifford has joined the company as a bunker trader in the UK as of this month, he said in an updated to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Gifford was previously a recruitment and marketing specialist for On Line People Ltd in the UK.

Propeller Fuels is engaged in physical bunker supply by truck at ports across the UK, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide. The firm was established in 2017, and has fuel storage terminals across the UK and Ireland, according to the company's website.