BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in more than three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $527/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since May 9.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $445.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $739.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.81/bl to $65.79/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $495.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $487.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $478.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.50/bl from the previous session's close at $66.29/bl as of 8:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt rise in bunker prices.