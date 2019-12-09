MSC Commits to Using 30% Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC using biofuel. Image Credit: MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Saturday said its vessels bunkering in Rotterdam will now bunker biofuel blends on a routine basis - the first major shipping line to do so.

The decision comes after successful trials using a minimal 10% blend fuel earlier this year.

The box carrier says it is now using 30% blends.

“We are pleased to see these trials completed successfully and look forward to now using biofuel on our vessels as a routine matter. When using such blended fuel, we can expect an estimated 15-20% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions,” said Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC Group.

“The potential CO2 reduction in the bio component of these fuels could reach 80-90%, which we will monitor and confirm over time.”

Use of biofuel bunkers has increased in popularity this year as the industry looks at ways to reduce its emissions footprint. While they can help reduce net GHG emissions, they also have a much higher cost than traditional fuels.