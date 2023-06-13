International Windship Association Launches Survey on Technology Uptake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation is seeking to research views on emissions reduction technologies for shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Wind-assisted propulsion group the International Windship Association has launched a survey seeking to discover the shipping industry's thinking around the uptake of emissions reduction technologies.

The organisation has developed different surveys for policy makers or regulators, shipping industry stakeholders and ship charterers, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"Your answers to these questions are really important to help us better understand the current barriers and drivers for shipping decarbonisation and the uptake of low/zero emissions fuels and technologies in the industry," the organisation said on the survey website.

"More specifically, your perspectives will enable us to more clearly place the uptake of wind propulsion technologies within these wider market developments and this will in turn help to inform IWSA's future work."

For more information and to respond to the survey, click here.