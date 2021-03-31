Seaspan Orders Six 15,500 TEU Scrubber-Equipped Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping companies have been significant investors in scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Seaspan Corporation has ordered six new container ships equipped with scrubbers, in a major boost for the technology after the price spreads that make the systems profitable widened this year.

The six 15,500 TEU ships will be delivered between the second half of 2023 and the middle of 2024, Seaspan said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ships will be "scrubber-fitted and include industry-leading emissions reduction technologies," Seapsan said.

"Upon completion, the Vessels will enter long-term charters with leading global liner customers."

HSFO has been taking a growing share of the global bunker market as more scrubber installations are completed. Installations are expected to pick up further this year after a widening of the VLSFO-HSFO price spread from last year's lows.