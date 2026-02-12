StormFisher and CarbonLeap Partner on E-Methanol to Cut Cargo Owners' Shipping Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies say cargo owners seeking verifiable scope 3 emissions cuts often face limited access to low-carbon marine fuels. Image Credit: StormFisher

E-fuels developer StormFisher Hydrogen and Netherlands-based firm CarbonLeap have partnered to support scope 3 emissions reductions for cargo owners moving freight across the Atlantic.

The collaboration will link StormFisher's RFNBO-certified e-methanol supply with CarbonLeap's demand-aggregation and book-and-claim model for European customers and transatlantic trade lanes, StormFisher said in a press release on Tuesday.

Under this structure, the fuel is supplied and burned on selected voyages, but the associated emissions reductions can be allocated to participating cargo owners regardless of whether their specific cargo moves on the same vessel.

The companies said the model is intended to help share the cost of switching from conventional marine fuels to e-methanol between carriers and cargo owners.

StormFisher says its e-methanol can cut lifecycle carbon intensity by more than 85%.

"As cargo owners seek verifiable Scope 3 emission reductions, many have been limited by access to low-carbon marine fuels," Ashkan Shoja-Nia, EVP of strategy and business development at StormFisher, said.

StormFisher is developing an e-methanol plant in Quebec targeting production of more than 70,000 mt/year, while CarbonLeap offers book-and-claim emissions-reduction solutions across transport sectors.