BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $658/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since February 27. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $511/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $878/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.13/bl to $82.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $632.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $585.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $3/mt to $637/mt, and at Houston they sank by $1.50/mt to $636.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $82.78/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.