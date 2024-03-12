BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday March 12, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $658/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since February 27. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $511/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $878/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.13/bl to $82.21/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $5.50/mt to $632.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $0.50/mt to $585.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $3/mt to $637/mt, and at Houston they sank by $1.50/mt to $636.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $82.78/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com