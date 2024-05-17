NS United Orders Methanol-Fuelled Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Th 209,000 DWT bulker will be capable of running on both methanol and fuel oil, and is due for delivery in 2027. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company NS United Kaiun Kaisha has ordered a dry bulk carrier capable of running on methanol.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nippon Shipyard Co, Imabari Shipbuilding Co and Japan Marine United Corporation for the construction of the dual-fuelled vessel, it said in a statement on its website this week.

Th 209,000 DWT bulker will be capable of running on both methanol and fuel oil, and is due for delivery in 2027.

"Since the use of green methanol as a marine fuel is expected to reduce GHG emissions by more than 80% compared to conventional heavy fuel oil, NS United aims to cooperate with many related companies involved in fuel development to procure green methanol, and the implementation of dual-fuel methanol vessel is an important milestone toward achieving our environmental goal of achieving 'GHG Net Zero by 2050'," the company said in the statement.