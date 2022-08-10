BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Group Treasury Risk Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a risk manager in its group treasury team.

The firm is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience and a relevant degree in finance or economics at a master's level, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Fluent English is also a requirement.

"As part of the Treasury team your responsibilities will be focused on proactively supporting the business with relevant analysis, guidance on risk management and governance," the company said in the advertisement.

"The industry is in transition and moving towards greener fuel.

"This will impact the risk picture and we are developing improved reporting and system setup, so we need your skills, curiosity, and drive for change to fulfil our goals."

