BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices jumped at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $668.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since March 20. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $7/mt to $533.50/mt, while the G20-MGO rose by $1/mt to $878.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures did not trade on Friday during public holidays for Easter.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $10/mt to $647.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $600/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $6/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $659/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $87.25/bl as of 7:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.