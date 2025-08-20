FincoEnergies to Supply Biofuel for SAIL 2025 Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The SAIL 2025 maritime event is taking place between 20-24 August. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

SAIL 2025 and FincoEnergies have announced a partnership to cut emissions from the world-renowned maritime event, taking place in Amsterdam from August 20-24.

For the first time in SAIL's history, a selection of support and hospitality vessels in the SAIL parade on August 20 will run on HVO100 supplied by FincoEnergies, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The HVO100, produced by GoodFuels - a FincoEnergies brand - is made entirely from certified waste and residue feedstocks such as used cooking oil, containing no fossil components.

It is ISCC certified and is reviewed by an independent sustainability board.

"By showcasing the possibilities of this transition to a broad audience—together with FincoEnergies—we aim to inspire others in taking action as well," Eline Elbersen, Sustainability Manager at SAIL Amsterdam, said.