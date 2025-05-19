BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Nine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices declining slightly overall in the first daily drop in nine consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports slipped by $1/mt to $539/mt on Friday, in its first fall since May 5.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3/mt to $720/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.88/bl to $65.41/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $523.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $472.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $13/mt to $520/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2.50/mt to $468/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $65.20/bl as of 5:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt fall in bunker prices.