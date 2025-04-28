IMO to Discuss Updating Safety Rules for Nuclear Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO member states will discuss safety regulations for nuclear-powered ships at the MSC meeting in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO is expected to discuss updating its safety regulations for nuclear-powered ships during its Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110) meeting, scheduled for June 18-27 in London.

The IMO's current safety framework for nuclear merchant ships, outlined in the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships (Resolution A.491(XII)), has not been updated since its adoption in 1981, Core Power said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The code is seen as outdated, primarily covering ships that use Pressurised Water Reactors (PWRs) with direct steam cycle propulsion systems.

This limited scope is preventing the integration of newer, advanced nuclear technologies that could play a significant role in reducing GHG in the shipping industry.

In response to these challenges, the IMO's Correspondence Group on GHG Safety has identified several gaps in the current regulations.

The group has recommended updating the code to reflect the latest developments in nuclear technology and to align with current International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards. The proposed revisions aim to create a more flexible, technology-neutral framework that will support the use of new nuclear propulsion systems.

The upcoming MSC 110 meeting will address these issues, with several IMO Member States and NGOs calling for immediate action.

While nuclear propulsion has been used in naval ships for several years, its use in commercial shipping has yet to be realised.

This is largely due to regulatory challenges, safety concerns, and limited industry experience with nuclear propulsion in civilian applications.

However, companies such as Core Power are working to change that, aiming to make nuclear propulsion a viable and scalable solution for the commercial maritime sector.