Bunker Supplier Island Oil Hires Chief Marketing Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire took on the role from March 16. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel supplier and trader Island Oil has hired its first chief marketing officer.

Adonis Violaris has taken on the role as of Tuesday, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Violaris most recently served as the managing director of a PR and media firm in Cyprus, and in the past was director of marketing and corporate communications for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"In the year ahead, we will rely on Adonis's strong marketing expertise to develop our market position and strong customer engagement world-wide and uphold our reputation as a reliable marine bunker and lubricant supplier and trader," Chrysostomos Papavassilou, managing director of Island Oil, said in the statement.

"He will play a key role in steering Island Oil towards its goal of controlled and sustainable growth."