Ningbo-Zhoushan LNG Bunker Volumes Surpass 2024 Total in Just Five Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port delivered 106,000 m3 of LNG bunker fuel by May, exceeding its full-year total for 2024. File Image / Pixabay

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port delivered a total of 106,000 m3 of LNG bunker fuel in the first five months of this year, setting a new record.

This marks the first time the port's LNG bunker volumes have surpassed the 100,000 m3 threshold and already exceed the total volume delivered in all of 2024, the Beilun District government said on June 5.

"Since completing the first LNG bunkering business in Zhejiang Province at Meishan Port in June 2023, Ningbo Zhoushan Port has efficiently expanded its LNG bunkering services with the strong support and guidance of local governments and port management departments," it said.

Zhoushan, one of China's major bunkering hubs, is actively positioning itself to meet rising demand for LNG as a marine fuel.

A bonded LNG bunker storage tank was recently commissioned at the port to support growing uptake among LNG-fuelled vessels.