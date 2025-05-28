Zhoushan's New Bonded LNG Storage Tank Receives First Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 160,000 m3 tank will support LNG bunkering in the Chinese port. File Image / Pixabay

China's Zhoushan has received the first cargo at its new bonded LNG bunker storage tank, which has a capacity of 160,000 m3.

The LNG carrier, Asian Excellence, delivered about 67,000 mt of LNG to the facility on Sunday, media outlet China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The delivery marks a significant milestone, officially launching operations at Zhoushan's first bonded LNG storage facility.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that the tank passed inspection tests in April.

The stored LNG can be either re-exported or sold into the domestic market upon payment of tax.

Additionally, LNG-powered vessels can bunker directly from the facility.

The development is expected to provide a significant boost to Zhoushan's ambitions of becoming a regional LNG bunkering hub.