Zhoushan Launches First LNG Bonded Bunker Warehouse

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new bonded storage facility is set to boost the LNG bunkering capabilities of Zhoushan. File Image / Pixabay

An LNG storage tank at ENN's Zhoushan LNG terminal has successfully passed inspection by Hangzhou Customs, marking the establishment of the first bonded LNG bunker warehouse in the Zhoushan area.

The tank, with a capacity of 160,000 m3, is set to play a key role in supporting LNG bunkering operations in the region, according to media outlet China Daily.

Zhoushan, a major bunkering hub in China, is positioning itself to meet growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel. The establishment of bonded storage capacity is expected to enhance the port's ability to serve the expanding LNG-fuelled fleet.

Global demand for LNG bunker fuel is already gaining momentum and is projected to rise further as more LNG-fuelled vessels enter service.

Currently, around 690 LNG-fuelled ships are in operation, with an additional 286 expected to join the fleet next year, according to data from classification society DNV.

Earlier this year, an MSC boxship bunkered 10,000 m3 of LNG in the Chuanshan port area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port.