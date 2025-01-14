MSC Boxship Takes on LNG Bunkers at Ningbo Zhoushan Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marked the first LNG bunkering operation in the port for this year. Image Credit: MSC

Container line Mediterranean Shipping Company's (MSC) boxship MSC Adya was bunkered with 10,000 m3 of LNG in the Chuanshan port area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang province on January 5.



This marked the first LNG bunkering operation in the port for this year, according to media outlet China Daily.

Zhoushan has been ramping up LNG bunker supply infrastructure to meet the growing demand for the fuel. LNG bunkering vessels, Haiyang Shiyou 302 and Haiyang Shiyou 301, have been deployed at Zhoushan to offer LNG bunkers to ships.

As the global fleet of LNG-powered ships continues to grow, the demand for LNG bunkering is on the rise. According to the classification society DNV, around515 alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered in 2024, with 51% of these orders for LNG-powered newbuilds.