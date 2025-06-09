Viking Line Unveils Concept for World's Largest Electric Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

If the concept moves forward, the vessel could begin operating as early as the 2030s. Image Credit: Viking Line

Finnish shipping company Viking Line has revealed a new electric ferry concept that, if brought to life, would become the world's largest electric-powered ferry.

If developed, the vessel could begin operations in the Gulf of Finland as early as the early 2030s, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The concept vessel, named Helios, will feature a battery capacity of 85-100 megawatt-hours (MWh) and is designed to carry up to 2,000 passengers across the Gulf of Finland in just two hours.

Viking Line is aiming to launch an emission-free service between Helsinki and Tallinn as part of the Finland-Estonia green corridor project. The company plans to eventually operate two electric ferries on this route.

The concept will serve as the foundation for further planning and an invitation to tender for shipyards.

Earlier this spring, Viking Line submitted a funding application to the EU's Innovation Fund to support the electric vessel's construction.

While battery-powered vessels are gaining popularity on short sea routes, the technology has yet to gain traction for large ocean-going ships due to limitations in battery capacity and range.

These vessels typically travel long distances while carrying heavy cargo, which demands significantly higher power requirements.