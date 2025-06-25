OceanScore Sees FuelEU Surplus Compliance Pricing at Around €217/mtCO2e

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm sees a current midpoint for surplus pooling at EUR 217/mtCO2e ($251.75/mtCO2e). Image Credit: OceanScore

Maritime emissions management firm OceanScore has revealed early indications of how much overcompliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation may be worth under its pooling mechanism.

The firm sees a current midpoint for surplus pooling at EUR 217/mtCO2e ($251.75/mtCO2e), it said this week.

The FuelEU Maritme regulation came into effect at the start of this year, mandating progressively tougher carbon intensity requirements for ships on voyages involving EU ports.

Ships failing to meet the limits face sharp fines, but they also have the option of joining pools of vessels to share out average compliance for vessels across a group.

The market for pooling overcompliance under this mechanism has thus far remained opaque, with market discussions reporting a range of sellers emerging but few firm buyers. Increased transparency in this market will help it evolve and bring more liquidity.

"The mechanics of OceanScore's FuelEU Pooling Marketplace assure that no other costs apply, neither for conducting the transaction itself or for managing the pool," the company said in the statement.

"OceanScore only charges an incremental administrative fee for onboarding partners onto the marketplace.

"This early activity confirms that a working FuelEU pooling market is taking shape, delivering on the mechanism's promise of flexibility and cost efficiency for ship operators and managers."

FuelEU compliance balances for 2025 will need to be verified by March 31, 2026 and pooling declarations made in the EU's Thetis MRV system by April 30.