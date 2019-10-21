Total, Zhejiang Energy Form Bunker JV

Shanghai: busy port. File image/Pixabay.

The French oil major has set up a joint-venture with China's Zhejiang Energy to capture a share of the Zhoushan bunker market.

The region is a busy cargo shippinging hub and includes the ports of Zhoushan, Ningbo and Shanghai.

Bunker volumes at Zhoushan stood at 3.6 million metric tonnes last year while the port has a 50-strong bunker barge fleet.

Total China Investment will hold a 49% share in the new joint venture company, andZhejiang Zheneng Petroleum New Energy will hold the remaining stake, according to a Reuters report.