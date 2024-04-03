BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 3, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $669.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since March 20. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $534.50/mt, while the G20-MGO jumped by $10/mt to $889.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.50/bl to $88.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices declined by $0.50/mt to $645/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7.50/mt to $610/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $4.50/mt to $649.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $658/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $89.07/bl as of 8:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com