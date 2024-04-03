BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $669.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since March 20. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $534.50/mt, while the G20-MGO jumped by $10/mt to $889.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.50/bl to $88.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices declined by $0.50/mt to $645/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $7.50/mt to $610/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $4.50/mt to $649.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $658/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.15/bl from the previous session's close at $89.07/bl as of 8:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.13/mt rise in bunker prices.